President Maduro Blames Duque for Prompting Terrorist Plots

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Monday urged Colombia’s Congress to investigate Ivan Duque’s administration’s role in planning terrorist plots against the Venezuelan National Assembly (NA).

“The terrorist acts, which included blowing up with explosives the NA headquarters and the Federal Legislative Palace, were being planned since December,” Maduro explained, assuring that this is a new attempt by the Colombian government to overthrow him.

The frustrated attack, which was planned to be perpetrated on January 25, was in charge of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent Mariano Ugarte, who recruited mercenaries for these terrorist actions.

Bolivarian authorities denounced that Ugarte is protected by the Colombian National Intelligence Directorate (DNI) to prevent him from being prosecuted in Venezuela.