Orange Zone Will See Considerable Damage From Ash And Rockfall

The Orange Volcano Hazard Zone, while not as saturated by Volcanic Hazards as the Red Zone, will still take on considerable damage from ash and rockfall.

Of special interest will be with what are termed ‘BALLISTICS’, which along with being hard projectiles are also superheated. These ballistics will not only damage with force, but also burn surrounding areas and cause fires.

Residents of communities within the Orange Volcano Hazard Zone, please take note and prepare for evacuation if ordered by the authorities.

NEMO urges all to make themselves familiar with the Hazard Zones and continue preparations.

Please read and share this information as much as possible and stay tuned for Assembly Point information.