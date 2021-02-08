La Soufriere: Renovation Work Completed At Belmont Observatory

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed renovation work on the Belmont Observatory Station.

The project saw the repair of two structures, the living quarters for the scientists and the monitoring station.

Work included tiling, plumbing and carpentry. BRAGSA also painted the buildings. The project was done over a two weeks period.

The Observatory Station, which is located in Rose Hall North Leeward was set up to monitor the activities of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Doctor Thomas Christopher leads a six-member team, compromising of four regional personnel and two Vincentians.