Irregular Temperatures And Unusual Gas Smell Investigated

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 30 FEBRUARY 8, 2021 8:00 PM

An investigation was conducted at the Wallibou Hot Spring area on Sunday 7th February, 2021 based on a report of irregular temperatures and unusual gas smells there. Some gas sampling was done by Dr. Thomas Christopher, the temperature was taken at different points and some liquid samples were collected for further analysis.

The deformation network is functional. Successful hits of the Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) target were recorded on the volcano rim from Richmond Vale, Troumaca, Rose Hall, Belmont, and Cherry Hill Chateaubelair. Base line data is being collected. The EDM Network is used to assist with measurements of deformation associated with the flanks of the volcano.

NEMO staff will be conducting a drive through in the Cumberland and Coulls Hill communities on Tuesday 9th February, 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The new dome continues to grow with lateral spreading of material towards the north and south, with a preferred northward growth observed.

Damage to vegetation, from acidic gases emitted from the growing dome, downslope of the summit continues to be observed.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.