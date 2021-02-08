Fines Of Up To 1k For Breach Of COVID Rules

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has implemented six (6) additional rules to bolster St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the regulations of the Public Health Act, Chapter 300.

The rules which came into effect on Friday February 05, 2021 to March 04, 2021 and are as follows:-

1. Mandatory use of masks in all public transportation vehicles supported by the implementation of a ticketing fine system.

2. All public vehicles may transport a maximum of half their perimitted number of passengers .

3. No in-establishment dining. Takeaway service only.

4. Enforcement of the mass gathering protocol with particular emphasis on bars , gambling sheds and rum shops .

5. Mandatory masks in all public and private establishment .

Any person (including the owner or operator of a restaurant orfood establishment; or the owner or operator of a bar, nightclub, or other place of entertainment, a driver and of a public service vehicle and his/her conductor) who breaches these rules is liable to a fine of $ 100.00 at the lowest, and $1000.00 at the highest.

In light of these new rules and penalties affixed, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) encourages members of the public to be cooperative and comply with all of the Public Health (COVID-19) Rules and protocols.

The RSVGPF will utilize its available resources (human, technical, material and legal) to enforce the laws and regulations stipulated in the Public Health Act, Chapter 300 and other supporting pieces of legislations.

The RSVGPF would like to thank the public for their cooperation and support as we join together to maintain the health, safety and security SVG.