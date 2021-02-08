Cuba Allows Over 2000 New Types of Private Sector Jobs

The Cuban economy contracted 11 percent in 2020 mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the U.S. blockade.

Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito on Saturday announced that private workers will be able to obtain licenses for over 2,000 new types of jobs.

The new measure eliminates the previous list of 127 authorized activities, establishing another one restricting 124 types of jobs. Vital sectors such as health and education remained prohibited for private-sector workers.

Feito recalled that over 13 percent of the country’s employment, some 600,000 jobs, corresponds to the private sector.

Cuba’s government will create a single-window so that information and advice and procedures on this matter can be provided in a single place.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted the urgency to train all those involved with these new decisions as the only way to guarantee the positive impact of the measure.

This labour opening can contribute to the better implementation of the country’s economic reform, stated Economy Minister Alejandro Gil who also considers the measure to be an opportunity to unleash the private sector’s productive forces.

TELESUR