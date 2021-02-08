Andrea’s autopsy inconclusive, Main Suspect Dies

An autopsy performed on the body of 23-year-old murder victim Andrea Bharatt at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James today proved inconclusive.

Homicide investigators told Guardian Media due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition her cause of death could not be determined.

Source say that swabs were taken for testing to indicate whether Bharatt was sexually assaulted.

Bharatt’s father came early this morning at the Forensic Sciences Center and left shortly before noon.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the killing of Bharatt, Joel Balcon died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex shortly after 2p.m today.

Balcon was the man who drove the Nissan Versa car that kidnapped Bharatt at King Street, Arima on January 29 together with another man who remains in police custody.

Balcon who has a long rap sheet of sexual, firearm, robbery, kidnapping, rape and larceny offences were held two days later with several other suspects.

One of Balcon’s accomplices Andrew Morris died two days after held in police custody.