Vincentian Rafeek Woods Is The Second Neurosurgeon From His Family

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Vincentian Rafeek Woods, son of Joel and Aliena Woods of Diamond, is the second Neurosurgeon from the Woods family.

Woods recently joined the Michigan Spine Surgery Improvement Collaborative (MSSIC).

MSSIC is a statewide quality improvement collaborative involving hospitals, orthopaedic surgeons, and neurosurgeons who seek to improve patients’ care and outcomes who undergo spine surgery.

In an interview with spectrumhealthlakeland Woods said he looks forward to collaborating with surgeons from across the state of Michigan to compare and improve results of relatively common spine surgery cases for which pain relief and restoration of function are primary treatment goals.

“I hope that through our involvement with this collaborative we can provide better patient outcomes and improved quality for our patients here in Southwest Michigan,” Woods said.

Rafeek’s brother has been a neurosurgeon for the last ten years and performed a life-changing operation on a Middletown man three years ago. Read More

Rafeek Woods is married to Sana Bacchus of Richland Park. His parents Joel and Aliena Woods are the owners of the Highway Trading building.