SVG Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed fourteen (14) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between February 3rd and 7th.

One (1) case is a national who traveled from Canada and was detected on entry. The other cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand and one hundred and thirty-three (1133) local cases of COVID-19.

Six (6) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and fifteen (415). Eight hundred and sixty-four (864) cases remain active and four (4) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, two hundred and eighty-three (1283) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public or private spaces to which the public has access is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020.

Public transportation vehicles may only transport one half of the persons the vehicle is licensed to carry. These measures are aimed at reducing the potential for any increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.