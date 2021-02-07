SDA Churches-In SVG Mourns The Loss Of Nicholas “Nicky” Bacchus

SDA SVG Mission Youth Ministries Department Tribute To Nicholas Bacchus

Often times, when we approach an astonishing work of architecture we tend to focus primarily on the prominent aspects of the structure. Many of us are not usually aware of the less perceptible but integral elements of the magnificent edifice before us and so we simply admire its beauty and move on.

Like these integral elements, our dear brother Nicholas Bacchus was not usually heard and seen by all, but his influence and contribution was a cementing force that helped to advance different aspects of Seventh-day Adventist Youth Work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In him, we found a kind and gentle spirit; a young man who will be remembered for his willingness to serve with humility.

Nicholas, affectionately called “Nicky” was committed to youth development in his local church and also at a national level. He was a longstanding member of the Pathfinder Club, the National Drill Squad and a committed team player of the Friday Night Live subcommittee.

Death brings a sting like no other, more so when our loved ones depart while they are still young. Today we mourn the loss of a son, brother and dear friend; but we also celebrate the life he lived, and we remain grateful to God for inspiring him to serve sacrificially and wholeheartedly over the years.

The members of the Youth Department send our deepest sympathies and prayers to Wilmoth Bacchus, Alaris Bacchus-Browne, the rest of the Bacchus family, the Richland Park SDA Church family and everyone who was touched by this unassuming man and his quiet influence as an exemplary leader.

We are thankful that our hearts were warmed by his presence and we will always remember the many reasons he gave us to keep smiling.