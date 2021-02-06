SVG Records 4th COVID-19 Death And 67 New Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed sixty-seven (67) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 26th and February 5th .

The majority of these samples were collected on January 26th and 28th . One (1) case was imported from the USA and was detected on screening between day 7 and 10. Three (3) cases were detected during exit screening.

The remainder of the cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand and one hundred and nineteen (1119) local cases of COVID-19.

An eighty-eight (88) year old male is the fourth (4th) person to die from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The hypertensive patient was admitted on January 28, 2021 and died at 8:45 am today, February 6, 2021 from sepsis secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Eight (8) more persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and nine (409). Eight hundred and fifty-six (856) cases remain active and four (4) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, two hundred and sixty-nine (1269) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public or private spaces to which the public has access is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020. Public transportation vehicles may only transport one half of the persons the vehicle is licensed to carry.

These measures are aimed at reducing the potential for any increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.