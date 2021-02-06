Speculations Rife As To Why AA Flight Left SVG Almost 2hrs Late

Speculations are rife in St Vincent and the Grenadines why American Airlines flight 630 left for Miami one hour and thirty-one minutes late.

During a Facebook live, Adriana King stated that after her aunt Luzette King arrived at AIA on Saturday afternoon, she was refused a call to her doctor or lawyer.

King also said that they told her aunt they would put her back on the plane.

Whether King was placed on the flight or remained at the airport was still not clear up to press time. Efforts to get information from relevant sources proved futile.

We would update shortly.