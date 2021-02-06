Lower-level Clouds To Create Unstable Conditions Tonight

Lower-level clouds converging along the southern edge of a weakened Atlantic High-Pressure System could dip southward across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight, creating unstable conditions with periods of light rain and scattered showers.

Cloudy skies could linger just north of SVG during Sunday, but fair and dry conditions are expected by Monday…Historically, rainfall totals across SVG are lowest during the months February-March.

Moderate to fresh (`~ 25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades could become strong at times (near 45 km/h). Temporary reduction in wind-speeds may be noticeable Monday afternoon and during Tuesday night.

Moderate sea-conditions with easterly swells are across our islands, ranging 1.5 to 1.8 m on western coasts and up to 2.5 m on eastern coasts…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds. East north-easterly swells are expected by Sunday and a temporary fall (1.2 – 2.0 m) in swell heights is possible during Tuesday night.