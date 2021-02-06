Damage To Vegetation From Acidic Gases Continues At La Soufriere

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 29 FEBRUARY 6, 2021 8:00 PM

The new dome continues to grow with lateral spreading of material towards the north and south, with a preferred northward growth observed.

The most active gas emissions are at the contact areas between the pre-existing 1979 dome and the 2020-21 dome, as well as the top of the new dome.

The camera installed at the summit of the volcano, on January 24 to monitor changes of the dome, was adjusted on February 01, to allow clearer images to be received.

Four (4) GPS stations are currently streaming data to SRC.

Damage to vegetation, from acidic gases emitted from the growing dome, downslope of the summit continues to be observed.

The Belmont Observatory is now occupied permanently by the Lead Scientist and the monitoring network is now being done on a twenty four hour basis.

No Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) was done due to bad weather conditions. The EDM Network is used to assist with measurements of deformation associated with the flanks of the volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.