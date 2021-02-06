Cuba: US Democratic Senators Submit Bill To End The Blockade

(TELESUR) – Wyden also recognizes that the U.S. blockade on Cuba “is an artifact from the 1960s.” The Senate Finance Committee chairman also remarked that “to continue this outdated, harmful policy of isolation would be a failure of American leadership.”

U.S. Democratic Senator and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Ron Wyden has introduced a bill to end Cuba’s blockade, his office announced on Friday.

“The U.S.-Cuba Trade Act of 2021 would repeal the major statutes that codify sanctions against Cuba, including the Helms-Burton Act and the Cuban Democracy Act, as well as other provisions that affect trade, investment, and travel with Cuba. It would also establish normal trade relations with the country,” the Senator explained in a press release.

The legislation would eliminate any prohibition on limiting annual remittances; establish all travel guarantees for U.S. citizens to visit Cuba; remove provisions restricting trade and other relations with the Caribbean country and legalize telecommunication services between both nations, among others.