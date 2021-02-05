SVG On Friday Confirmed 32 New COVID-19 Cases

THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CASES TWENTY-FOUR (24) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed thirty-two (32) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 26th and February 3rd. Twelve (12) positives were from samples taken on January 26, four (4) from January 27, nine (9) from January 28, one (1) from February 1 and six (6) from February 3rd.

These cases were detected during exit screening, contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand and fifty-three (1053) local cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-four (24) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and one (401). Seven hundred and ninety-eight (798) cases remain active and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, two hundred and two (1202) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020.

Public transportation vehicles may only transport one half of the persons the vehicle is licensed to carry. These measures are aimed at reducing the potential for any increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.