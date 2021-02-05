Significant Number Of COVID Cases Were Specifically From Sandy Bay

A review of the COVID-19 cases since December 16, 2020, revealed that the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing dramatically increased from 6.6% on January 11th to 15.7% on January 21st, 16.6% on January 28th and 15.3% on January 30th.

Testing on samples taken on February 1st and 2nd so far give incidence rates of 2.7% and 3.2%. Given the incubation period of 14 days, increases in these rates due to spread which occurred around January 28 are anticipated in the coming days.

A significant proportion of the cases recorded from testing done between January 20th and 28th came from the Georgetown health district, specifically Sandy Bay, and the Chateaubelair health district.

In view of the increased risk of spread of COVID-19 in indoor locations where masks use and physical distancing are reduced, the following additional measures under the Public Health Act of 2020 have been recommended and statutory rules and orders are currently being drafted for a ticketing system in support of their enforcement:

The mandatory use of masks in all public transportation vehicles.

All public vehicles may only transport a maximum of half their permitted number of passengers. (A 20-seater van will be allowed to transport 10 persons inclusive of the driver and conductor.)

No indoor dining in eating establishments. Only take away service will be allowed for indoor restaurants. Outdoor dinning with adequate spacing is permitted.

Enforcement of all components of the mass gathering protocol with particular emphasis on indoor gatherings at places of entertainment such as bars, gambling sheds and rum shops.

Mandatory masks in all public establishments and private establishments to which the public has access.

These measures will commence with the publication of the Statutory Rules and Orders specific to the ticketing system to be implemented. This publication is anticipated to occur between today Friday, February 5 and Monday, February 8, 2021. These measures will be in place for four weeks in the first instance.