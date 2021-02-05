Community Spread Of COVID-19 In SVG, Mask Becomes Mandatory

St Vincent and the Grenadines has moved into a phase of community transmission of COVID-19.

(By Ernesto Cooke) – With the announcement that St Vincent and the Grenadines now has community transmission of COVID-19, the wearing mask is now mandatory in all public and private places to which the public have access.

Health officials have announced that the number of passengers on public transport will be reduced or cut in half.

The officials also announced that in house or restaurant dining would no longer be allowed, however, take away service would be available.

The protocols surrounding gatherings will be strongly enforced including meetings at ” Rum Shops”.

Health officials say that the new measures would be in effect for an initial four weeks.

On 15th January 2021 in its (COVID-19) Dashboard, the World Health Organisation categorized St Vincent and the Grenadines as having community transmission to which SVG objected.

On 18th January, the WHO IHR Regional Contact Focal Point acknowledged the objection of St Vincent and the Grenadines National IHR Focal Point to its classification as having community transmission in respect of COVID-19 following which it was reverted to “Sporadic Cases”.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed one hundred and three (103) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 21st and February 3rd.

Many of the cases are clustered in families and small social groups including patrons of gambling sheds and rum shops.

There are now one thousand and twenty-one (1021) local cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-nine (39) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to three hundred and seventy-seven (377). Seven hundred and ninety (790) cases remain active and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, one hundred and seventy (1170) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

No lockdown or curfew has been issued by the Government.