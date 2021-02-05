Clamp Down On Abuse And Misuse Of Government Vehicles

The Ministry of Transport and Works will be executing a program to clamp down on the abuse and misuse of the Government’s vehicles.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel spoke to the troubling issue while contributing to the 2021 budget debate.

“It is well-identified that there are abuse and misuse of Government all across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and this Ministry will be executing a unique program to ensure that there is a reduction in this vexing issue.

The discussions have already begun, and we will be pursuing this matter very vigorously.” Minister Daniel said.

Daniel further stated that school bus drivers would be well trained with defensive driving techniques this year.

We want to make sure that all of the school bus drivers improve on their techniques and the way they treat the children on the school buses.” Minister Daniel said.

On the matter of contribution of school bus fees, Daniel said the CID would ensure compliance in the future.