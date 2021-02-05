CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ADVISES ON UPDATES FOR ENTRY TO CANADA

Port -of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. February 05, 2021.

Caribbean Airlines advises all travellers between the Caribbean and Canada, that the Canadian Authorities have updated the entry requirements into Canada.

For details on eligibility to enter Canada, customers should check the airline’s sherpa tool at: https://apply.joinsherpa.com/travel-restrictions affiliateid=cal or go directly to the Canadian Government’s website

https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees- citizenship/services/visit-canada.html

Kindly note that Caribbean Airlines non-stop flights between Guyana and Toronto continue to operate as scheduled.

Specially approved services between Trinidad and Tobago and Toronto are unaffected at this time.

Caribbean Airlines thanks all stakeholders for their support and understanding.