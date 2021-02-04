Venezuela Frees Guyanese Who Fished Illegally In Its Territory

The decision comes as a sign of the Bolivarian government’s commitment to regional stability and good coexistence.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) on Wednesday announced the release of 12 Guyanese fishermen who were arrested on Jan. 23 for illegal fishing in Venezuelan waters.

The decision comes after the mediation of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago governments and it is a sign of Venezuela’s commitment to regional stability and good coexistence.

MPPRE reiterated to Guyana’s government the willingness to dialogue to solve current controversies, including those related to the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba.

“The Venezuelan Government wishes to note that this measure constitutes a genuine initiative in favor of peace, as it responds to the most sincere interest that the Caribbean remains a peaceful zone,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

In January, the Guyanese government declared “void” an executive decree establishing the Bolivarian nation’s territorial and maritime borders while claiming that the fishermen were in Guyanese territorial waters.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro then called on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address the dispute and revive the dialogue. The Venezuelan Parliament also created a commission set to defend the sovereignty rights on the Essequibo territory.

TELESUR