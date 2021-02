The Government of St. Lucia has declared a national curfew from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am for the period Wednesday February 03rd to Tuesday February 09th, 2021.

As a consequence, the Super 6 draws for Friday February 05th and Tuesday February 09th, 2021 are suspended.

All tickets purchased for the next Super 6 draw, number 2060, will remain valid.

We thank you for your kind cooperation and urge all to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols as provided by our health officials.