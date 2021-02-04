St Vincent Records 103 New COVID-19 Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed one hundred and three (103) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 21st and February 3rd .

All of the new cases were detected during contact tracing, routine screening and testing of persons with flu symptoms.

Many of the cases are clustered in families and small social groups including patrons of gambling sheds and rum shops.

There are now one thousand and twenty-one (1021) local cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-nine (39) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to three hundred and seventy-seven (377). Seven hundred and ninety (790) cases remain active and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, one hundred and seventy (1170) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing, or sanitization, to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

