NIS Extends Temporary Unemployment Benefit Programme

The National Insurance Services (NIS) would like to inform the public of the decision to extend the payment of our Temporary Unemployment Benefit Programme, effective January 4th, 2021 until March 27th, 2021.

Employers are required to submit a letter stating the status of all employees so that verification of eligibility for the Temporary Unemployment Benefit can be made.

New applicants to this benefit are required to submit a Declaration of Unemployment Status form and a Lay Off Certificate to our office or via email (nis@nissvg.org).

Forms can be downloaded via https://www.nissvg.org/forms/