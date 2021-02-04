Gonsalves Gives Prayerful Consideration To Taking Sputnik Vaccine

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he is pondering whether to take the Sputnik vaccine.

Twenty (20) samples of the Sputnik V COVID-19 arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

Gonsalves speaking in parliament said he would tell Vincentians the two sides of the question which he is pondering.

“ My first instinct was not to take it, because I don’t want it to be said that 20 vaccines came from sputnik and Ralph gone and put himself in the cue”.

Gonsalves said he thought about that even though given his age he would be considered among the group that should take the vaccine.

“Several journalists told me the feedback they are getting is that persons would only take the vaccine Russian or any other if he Gonsalves gets his shot”.

Gonsalves said he has been giving it prayerful consideration.

“ I will sleep on it tonight again, and if tomorrow morning it comes to me in a positive sign that I should take it, I will take it”.

SVG would receive 45,600 indicative doses of AstraZeneca.

Seven hundred and twenty-six (726) cases remain active, and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand and sixty-seven (1067) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.