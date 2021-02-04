25 Projects For The Grenadines Will Create Jobs In 2021

The Grenadines are both an engine for growth and highly vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
With porous borders and a high dependence on tourism revenue the Grenadines merit special attention during the Pandemic.
A number of policy decisions, from the closure of certain ports of entry and increased coast guard patrols, to the availability of additional medical staff and equipment, have helped to address some of these vulnerabilities.
More will be done in 2021, as the evolving circumstances demand.
Despite immediate challenges, the Grenadines have continued to attract transformative investment projects that will help to stimulate short-term economic activity and enhance the quality of our tourism product.
Separate and apart from projects of a national scope and impact, Budget 2021 initiates a number of important projects in the Grenadines that will create jobs, strengthen residents and spur local development.
These include:
Equipment for the Bequia clinic;
Upgrading the Mayreau clinic to smart standards
The Bequia Solar PV facility
Upgrading Fort Hamilton in Bequia
Enhancing Saltwhistle Bay sea defense
Enhancement of the Bequia Satellite
Installing two containerised Warehouse laboratories for Canouan and Union
Upgrading the Bequia Community Island High School
Rebuilding the Mary Hutchinson
Rehabilitating the JF Mitchell Airport in Bequia
Upgrading the Union Island airport
Constructing the Bequia desalination plant
Refurbishing the Union Island hospital/clinic
Expanding the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System Transmission Site – Union Island
Completing environmental cleanup at the Union Island gas station
Upgrading Canouan Government School for the delivery of TVET.
Repairing the Canouan runway, and airport terminal building
Constructing a model farm as part of
Ruminant Feed Production Programme
Refurbishing the Port Elizabeth Police Station
Enhancing the Port Elizabeth Rapid Response Unit
Repairing the Paget Farm Police Station
Operating the Balliceaux medivac vessel
Continuing a comprehensive Road Rehabilitation and Repair Programme
Constructing PAVE footpaths in Bequia and Union Island