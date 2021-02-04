18 Deaths From COVID-19 Recorded In St Lucia

Press Release:– On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 413 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

This batch consists of samples taken from January 25 to February 1, 2021. The Ezra Long Laboratory has made significant progress in managing the backlog of COVID-19 samples.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of seventy-three individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 759.

There is currently one of the active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are presently stable.

One of the cases is a 41 year old male non-national. He was placed in quarantine while awaiting receipt of his test results. The individual has since been placed in isolation.

The other seventy six cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 12 years to 67 years. They are from the Babonneau, Anse La Raye, Gros-Islet, Dennery, Laborie, Castries and Vieux-Fort districts.

They were seen at a community-based respiratory clinic for assessment and were tested for COVID-19.

These individuals were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them in isolation. The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today, the Ministry of Health also reports two COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in the country to date to eighteen.

Death #17 is a 65-year-old male with underlying medical illnesses. Death #18 is an 82-year-old male with underlying medical illnesses.

Both of the individuals were in care at the time of their passing. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.