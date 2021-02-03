Weekly Report Venezuela In The News

Venezuela offers WHO-established treatment for free against COVID-19

The Bolivarian Government is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to addresss the COVID-19 pandemic, said President Nicolás Maduro on Monday in an interview with Brazilian journalist Breno Altman. “All COVID-19 patients in Venezuela are hospitalized according to the severity of symptoms by offering the treatment protocol established by the World Health Organization for free,” said the Venezuelan president.

Likewise, countries like Russia, China, India, Turkey, Cuba and Vietnam have offerered Venezuela their technical, scientific capacities, as well as medical supplies and equipment.

Venezuela to offer COVID-19 antivirals as public goods

Antivirals Carvativir and DR-10, developed by Venezuelan scientists and featuring inhibitory capacities against SARS-CoV-2, will be available as global public goods to fight COVID-19, announced Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro explained that the Venezuelan Government is willing to make its antivirals available to public, private scientific organizations and international administrations for their certification. “They are at your service. You will see they are a good, scientific, solidarity-based contribution to fighting the pandemic,” stressed Maduro.

ALBA-TCP to guarantee equitable access to vaccines to member states

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, estimated that vaccination in the South American country could start in April. “We have approved the Sputnik-V vaccine because we have conducted clinical tests with 100% effectiveness without any problems,” he said.

Likewise, Venezuela has alliances in the health area with the People’s Republic of China, including the necessary trials for some vaccines, and with the Republic of Cuba. The Venezuelan president highlighted the ALBA-TCP initiative to create a fund to guarantee equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to member states and “those countries in the region that need it.”

President Maduro meets with Cuban authorities

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with representatives from the Republic of Cube on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Ambassador to Venezuela Dagoberto Rodríguez and ministerial authorities from Venezuela and Cuba. At the meeting, they reaffirmed their trade, cultural and health commitments to strengthen alliances and strategies against the COVID19 pandemic.

Noteworthily, Caracas and Havana have maintained a strategic cooperation for over 20 years, developing projects in areas such as agriculture, sports, tourism health, education, and culture, among others, and strengthening their cooperation and friendship.

UN Special Rapporteur arrives in Venezuela to assess the impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights

The special rapporteur of the United Nations (UN) on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, Alena Douhan, arrived this Saturday in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on an official visit that she will carry out in the country from 1 to February 12.

The UN expert was received at the main airport in Venezuela by the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, accompanied by the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations and other international organizations based in Geneva, Héctor Constant.

This Friday, the Special Rapporteur expressed her full willingness to “examine, in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue, whether and how does the adoption, maintenance or application of sanctions hinders the full realization of people’s human rights.”

Venezuela and Turkey review progress of bilateral projects in various areas of cooperation

Within the framework of the activities carried out by the delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Republic of Turkey, the Vice-minister for Europe of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, in the company of the president of the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples and Vice-minister for North America, Carlos Ron, held a fruitful meeting this Friday with the Turkish Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sedat Önal.

The high-level meeting was conducive for the parties to comprehensively review the bilateral ties in the various areas of cooperation. In the same way, they analyzed the Venezuelan political panorama and the call for national dialogue -to all sectors- that the National Assembly (AN) recently made.

Venezuela and Bolivia review multilateral cooperation issues

The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, held on Thursday a first working meeting with the recently accredited ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia in Venezuela, Sebastián Michel, at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, in Caracas.

Upon leaving the meeting, the Venezuelan diplomat indicated that they reviewed multilateral cooperation issues and evaluated proposals to strengthen the unity of both Bolivarian governments and peoples in the international context. They also talked about unifying efforts as sister countries in the reactivation of regional integration platforms, in order to “strengthen our joint presence at the level of the debates that take place in multilateral organizations.”