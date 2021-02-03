SVG Among 178 Nations Considered As High Risk By CDC

(By Ernesto Cooke) The Center For Disease Control has placed SVG on Level 4, meaning that they are among 178 nations considered high risk, as the COVID -19 pandemic continue to plummet nations.

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, must have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation travelling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

One thousand and fifty-nine (1059) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Two hundred and seventy-five (275) persons are now recovered. Seven hundred and eighty-two (782) cases remain active, and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

WHO has categorised St Vincent COVID-19 transmission as clusters of cases.

