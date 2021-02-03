Popcaan Creating Jobs Through His Unruly Cannabis Company

(URBAN ISLANDZ) – Popcaan is not just making great music, but also uplifting his community by creating jobs.

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has never ceased to rep his native parish of St. Thomas. Whether it is on wax or through massive festival productions such as his Unruly Fest venture, the “Where We Come From” singer is obsessed with the growth of Jamaica’s eastern-most parish.

For now, the aforementioned Unruly Fest, which invited the likes of Drake and Tory Lanez to its stage, proved a major highlight for the parish. Sadly, like other events of its kind, it has been shelved as a result of Covid-19.

Popcaan is embarking on a brand new venture, this time joining two of his most loved items, food, and marijuana, to produce Unruly Cannabis Tea. The deejay is reportedly constructing a brand new facility for his tea, a move that should provide additional employment for hundreds of the St. Thomas residents.

“A facility is being built that will be an on-the-job training ground for cannabis farmers, making them fully qualified with educated experience,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The artiste has secured a 200-acre property in the parish, which he explained will also be a tourist attraction, equipped with an indoor greenhouse and an outdoor plantation. The singer promises it will be an unforgettable experience for visitors and locals alike.

“Everyone knows I am a big advocate for ganja on the whole, and the world knows weed is my best friend,” Popcaan reminded everyone. Diehearted Popcaan fans can attest to his love for the herb.

Tracks such as “Hot Grabba,” “Smoked Out,” “Weed is my Best Friend,” “High All Day,” and “Get High” are all love anthems to the green wonder of the world.

However, Popcaan’s new ‘weed’ tea is less about getting high and more about boosting one’s immune system.

“People forget about the real medical benefits of cannabis, and I really wanted to bring light to that and promote it in a positive light. My vision is to be able to offer cannabis in many different forms, for both smokers and non-smokers, and so I decided to start off with the tea that offers many health benefits,” he said.

With health and wellness his new focus, the artiste has reassured the public that the product can be consumed by just about anyone.

“Our market is not just for people who endorse cannabis, but for anyone who enjoys tea and wants to support their immune system in a natural way. Unruly Tea has zero per cent THC [Tetrahydrocannabinol] in it, so it won’t get you high, but the lemon peel and vitamin C will support your immune system,” he explained.

Unruly Cannabis Tea is slated to launch for retail on March 1. The initiative is a partnership between Unruly and Nassential Farm, whose CEO is Dr. Julius Garvey, son of the late Marcus Garvey.