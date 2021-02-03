Manuel Santos Demands US Remove Cuba From Terrorism List

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos demanded the United States immediately remove Cuba from the unilateral and spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Santos, through a press release from a group to which he belongs, The Elders, called on the White House to “take immediate steps to reverse the decision” taken by the former Trump administration on January 11 to redesignate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“I unequivocally reject the decision of the previous U.S. administration to redesignate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Santos stressed.

The former Colombian president also urged U.S. President Joe Biden to “immediately begin the review process to revoke this.”

“Cuba should be applauded for the crucial role it played in helping to end decades of conflict and facilitate reconciliation in Colombia, and not face sanctions for having done so. Countries that facilitate peace processes deserve our thanks and recognition,” he emphasized.

