SVG To Receive 45,600 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and several Eastern Caribbean Countries who signed agreements with the COVAX Facility have been informed of the indicative allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. St. Vincent and The Grenadines’ allocation is for 45,600 indicative doses of AstraZeneca.

This means that St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine(s) over the coming few weeks. The vaccines are the first of the assigned doses to satisfy COVAX’s agreement with this country.

The COVAX facility has advised that vaccines will be delivered effective mid to late February with 357, 600 doses of the AstraZeneca AZD1222 vaccine, to Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The allocation was determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts and GAVI taking a big step towards equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The main objective of this allocation is for countries to begin vaccinating their priority populations as quickly as possible.