SVG Records 1008 COVID-19 Cases

FIFTY-SEVEN (57) NEW CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed fifty-seven (57) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 20th to February 1st. All of the cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms.

There are now eight hundred and fifty-nine (859) local cases of COVID-19, many of whom are linked as contacts of known positives.

Two hundred and sixty-two (262) persons are now recovered. Seven hundred and forty-four (744) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand and eight (1008) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitization to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.