SimplyHelp Foundation Donate Items To SVG Valuing US$141,180 

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines handed over a 40-foot container of donated goods from the SimplyHelp Foundation to the people and the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on February 1, 2021, through the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

As the two countries continue to share closer relation, the Embassy has collaborated with the SimplyHelp Foundation, a U.S.-registered non-profit organization, for five successive years.

This year 1,089 boxes of various items with a value of US$141,180 are donated to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including children and women clothes, shoes, school supplies, toys, eye goggles, face shields, mosquito repellent, and medical equipment, etc.

This marks the total contribution from SimplyHelp Foundation to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over 3,000 boxes of various items.

The donation is the concrete practice of public-private collaboration, which upholds the spirit of “Taiwan can Help”. The collaboration between our two peoples demonstrates the core value of the long-term friendship between our two countries.

Taiwan will continue to help its diplomatic allies and like-minded countries to prevent the pandemic, and to promotes the health and well-being of the people of the global community.