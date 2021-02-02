Prospect Man Breaks House And Chops Caretaker With Cutlass

PRESS RELEASE

On 31.1.2021, Police arrested and charged Fred George, a 57-year-old labourer of Prospect with entering the dwelling house of a 54-year-old caretaker of Brighton as a trespasser, and at the time, had with him a weapon of offence namely, a cutlass.

George was further charged with allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounding the said caretaker by chopping him on his left index finger with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Brighton on 25.01.2021.

The Accused appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on 2.02.2021 to answer the charges.