Mayreau To Get New Jetty

The SVG Port Authority’s chief executive has advised that the repairs to the Mayreau jetty would begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Minister with responsibility for ports Hon Julian Francis says the project’s duration has been estimated at 3 months.

The scope of works includes but not limited to, the following.

Construction of a disposal area, demolition and removal of concrete slab, fabricate and install a lower deck, solar lighting installation, installation of fenders and bollards.

Francis says the engineering estimate stands at approximately $79 thousand.

Background

In conjunction with the Ministry of Transport and Works, SVG Port Authority took a technical team to Saline Bay to investigate the damages of the Jetty in 2020.

Following the site visit, SVG Port Authority contracted Consulting Engineering Inc’s company to provide site and risk management analysis, the scope of works, design options course estimates, and multi-criteria evaluation analysis.

Tender documents were prepared and should have been made public on February 1st. 2021.

The selected tendering process has been recommended due to the nature of the works.