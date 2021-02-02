Low Level Trough Will Bring Rain And Gusty Winds From Wednesday

A low-level trough will be in the vicinity to affect the islands mainly from Wednesday generating cloudy skies across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Most of the significant shower activity is forecast from late Wednesday into Thursday with gust near showers. Lingering moisture will result in cloudy conditions around early Friday with an improvement anticipated as Friday progress.

Winds will generally be easterly and moderate (20km/h-35km/h) for the remainder of the day into Wednesday, increasing in speed, becoming fresh from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning to approximately 30km/h-40km/h.

Moderate wind speeds will return for the latter part of Thursday into Friday.

Seas will be moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.5mon the western coasts, and 2.5mon the eastern coast throughout the 72 hours period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution during this time.

In addition, slight haze intrusion across the islands will thin out by Thursday.