FOGGING SCHEDULE FOR 1ST – 4TH FEBRUARY 2021

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wish to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily.

Monday, 1st February 2021 – Layou, Richmond, Stubbs, Lodge Village, Old Montrose, Hadley’s Village, South Union & South Rivers

Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 – Layou, Chateaubelair, Carapan, Victoria Village, Old Montrose, Spring, South Union & South Rivers

Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 – Barrouallie, Chateaubelair, Calder, Calder Ridge, Kingstown Park, North Union & Park Hill

Thursday, 4th February 2021 – Barrouallie, Fitz Hughes, Mount Pleasant, Paul Over, North Union, New Grounds & Park Hill

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to eliminate the adult mosquitoes inside the home.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.

Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yard and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.

TEL. 784 457 2586 FAX. 784 457 2684 email: mohesvg@gmail.com/mohesvg@gov.vc