CIBC Continues To Assist Persons During The Pandemic

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CONTINUES TO ASSIST PERSONS DURING THE PANDEMIC

Kingstown, St Vincent & Grenadines, February 2nd, 2021 – Instead of hosting its annual Christmas staff dinner last year, a local bank opted to use the funds to bring cheer to several families.

Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ms. Shelly-Ann Samuel explained that due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the regional bank decided not to have the annual event for staff but rather use those funds for charitable purposes instead.

The local team recently handed out supermarket/food gift vouchers to a dozen families.

Ms. Samuel noted that the bank normally supported the Salvation Army’s outreach programmes but felt the need to give something extra this year. “We felt that more could be done. Instead of having our annual Christmas staff dinner, which we couldn’t do because of the pandemic, the team decided to use the funds to give to charity instead”.

She said the bank wanted to “continue our support efforts to get food to seniors, people who were self-isolating, persons unemployed due to shutdowns because of COVID-19 or persons who struggle with mobility issues. We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has put an incredible strain on persons, so we are thankful to be able to assist our neighbours in need.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year March, it impacted many vulnerable families in the communities. CIBC FirstCaribbean made donations to assist healthcare officials as well as offered moratoria and other financial assistance to clients to mitigate the impact of the crisis.