GUYANA: Man crushed to death

A man was today crushed to death whilst working at Guyana Shore Base Inc., Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

INews was informed that the man worked with a third party contactor at Shore Base.

The man was reportedly crushed to death by an excavator which was on a pontoon.

The worksite has since been shut down.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, when contacted, confirmed that the incident occurred. He said labour officials are currently on their way to the location to begin an investigation.

According to its Facebook Page, Guyana Shore Base Inc is a Guyanese company, focused on supporting the offshore oil and gas industry in Guyana.

“We are the largest shorebase in Guyana, with over 350 employees,94% local content, and a team of internationally experienced experts,” the company said.