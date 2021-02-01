DWAYNE JACOBS WANTED BY POLICE

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a series of reported Burglaries where the subject is a person of interest.

 Subject is a Vincentian National.

Address: Sion Hill, Arnos Vale, Belvedere, Ottley Hall      Complexion:       Dark                                                                                           

Occupation:     Labourer                     Build:                  Medium   

Height:              5’ 11”                             Chin:                    Round

Lips:                Thick                               Nose:                    Large      

Eyes:              Brown                              Hair:                     Dreadlocks

Face:              Round        

 The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at Telephone number 1784-456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge South Central Division at 1784-458-4200.

 

