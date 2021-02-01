Close Season For Manicou, Agouti And Iguana

The Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry, Fisheries and Industry is reminding the General Public that the close season for Mammals which includes Opossum (Manicou), Agouti and Reptiles including Iguana is the 1st February to 30th September.

Therefore, any person who;

Hunt or is a member of a party engaged in hunting any protected wildlife Takes or disturb the egg, or young of protected wildlife Damages or destroy the nest, or young of any protected wildlife Has in his/her possession or control any wildlife or part thereof Exposes or offer for sale or purchase any protected wildlife or any part thereof, or the eggs, or young thereof

Any person doing the above is guilty of an offense and liable to prosecution according to the Wildlife Protection Act Chapter 55, Section 17.

Persons are to be reminded that it is also an offense to hunt in any Forest Reserve.

Some animals may become vulnerable during the dry season. As they seek food or water, this is no excuse to capture the animal. Protecting our wildlife now ensure that they remain for future generations.