Barbados: British visitor missing at sea

Last Updated on February 1, 2021 by admin

Police and Coastguard officials have been searching for a 61-year-old British national who is missing at sea.

Lawmen from the Holetown Station said they received a report around 8:30 a.m. from an eyewitness who said he saw a man bathing at the beach located near The Beach House, Sunset Crest, St. James.

The visitor, who was staying at a guest house in Sunset Crest, was reportedly warned repeatedly by other persons present not to venture into the sea, as it was very rough and unsafe.

The visitor nevertheless went into the water and was struck by a large wave. The witness said he did not see the man resurface and a search proved unsuccessful.

The search by the Police Marine Unit, the Barbados Coast Guard and other personnel, both at land and sea, has so far been unsuccessful.

Investigations are continuing.

BARBADOS TODAY