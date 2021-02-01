Volunteers To Receive Sputnik COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Today

Last Updated on February 1, 2021 by admin

(KINGSTOWN) – Twenty (20) samples of the Sputnik V COVID-19 have arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine with ongoing post-registration clinical trials in Russia involving some 40,000 volunteers.

In making the announcement Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr Jerrol Thompson said twenty front line/health care workers would have a shot administered.

Dr Thompson said he would be among those who would receive the vaccine today.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday confirmed fifty new COVID-19 cases. Six (6) cases are travellers who entered St. Vincent and the Grenadines and tested positive during their fourteen days of mandatory quarantine.

There are (698) active cases in SVG,(2) persons with COVID-19 have died. Nine hundred and fifty-one (951) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) government expects to receive COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX by March 2021.