Woman killed during church service in Trelawny, Jamaica

SOURCE: Jamaica Gleaner – Worship halted suddenly at the Agape Christian Church in Falmouth on Sunday, following an attack on a woman during worship, The Gleaner understands.

The breakdown in the church service was captured on Facebook Live, which the church was using to stream its service. Members of the praise and worship team can be seen and heard in the video pleading the name of “Jesus” as gunshots are heard. The worship songs were then abruptly replaced with wails and screaming.

The victim has been identified as Andrea Lowe Garwood. The police have not yet provided details on the incident.