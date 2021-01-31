Caribbean

Woman killed during church service in Trelawny, Jamaica

January 31, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on January 31, 2021 by admin

SOURCE: Jamaica Gleaner – Worship halted suddenly at the Agape Christian Church in Falmouth on Sunday, following an attack on a woman during worship, The Gleaner understands.

The breakdown in the church service was captured on Facebook Live, which the church was using to stream its service. Members of the praise and worship team can be seen and heard in the video pleading the name of “Jesus” as gunshots are heard. The worship songs were then abruptly replaced with wails and screaming.

The victim has been identified as Andrea Lowe Garwood. The police have not yet provided details on the incident.

Recommended For You

Saint Lucia Extends Barrel Concessions

Legal action possible if gov’ts do not come to Liat employees’ aid

Guyana restricts air travel with Brazil over virus variant

For flushing children’s heads in toilet, ex-principal to pay

About the Author: admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *