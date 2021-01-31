Be alert in wind-exposed areas – Met Office

Last Updated on January 31, 2021 by admin

The Atlantic High-Pressure System is the dominant feature bringing fresh to occasionally strong (`~ 30 – 40 km/h) east north-easterly trades across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) which could increase (near 50 km/h) during night-time…Be alert in wind-exposed areas.

Dry stable conditions with varying concentrations of Saharan dust persist across our islands creating slight to occasionally moderate haze. Wind direction could start turning east south-easterly late Monday, decreasing slightly Wednesday and bringing increased moisture/cloudy skies with a few scattered showers across SVG.

Moderate to rough sea-conditions with occasional northerly swells and long-period waves are across our islands, causing life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents near 2.0 m on western coasts and 2.5 m on eastern coasts…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are being warned…Strong winds could result in further rise in swells heights tonight, nearing 2.5 on western coasts and 3.0 m on eastern coasts.

Easterly swells could return during Tuesday with slight fall in swell heights (1.5 on western coasts and 2.5 m on eastern coasts) by evening.