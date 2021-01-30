FIVE NEW COVID-19 CASES RECORDED IN SVG

FIVE (5) NEW CASES – TWO (2) IMPORTED

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed five (5) new COVID-19 cases. Two of the new cases are travellers from Canada and Nigeria who tested positive during their fourteen days of mandatory quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved transition hotel.

The other cases were detected during health facility entry screening and exit screening. There are now seven hundred and fifty-eight (758) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked as contacts of known positives.

Nineteen (19) persons have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to two hundred and fifty-one (251). Six hundred and forty-eight (648) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Nine hundred and one (901) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and the frequent hand washing or sanitization. Business establishments such as “rum” shops, supermarkets, department stores and other private sector establishments are also reminded of the importance of enforcing these measures to protect your staff and clients. Such measures will reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading in these establishments and the subsequent negative impacts on business.

-END-