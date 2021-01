Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

Farmers and traders of food to Barbados for week #4, please take note, that the shipment leaves Port Kingstown on Sunday, 31, January and not Monday 1, as scheduled.

This is to facilitate an early arrival to Bridgetown, Barbados, ahead of the Wednesday, 3rd, Covid19 Lockdown in Barbados. Goods must arrive at Port Kingstown no later than 11:00am on Sunday, 31st.