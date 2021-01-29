Crypto Exchange CoinDeal Moving From Malta To Saint Vincent

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

(PR) – CoinDeal, a bitcoin and crypto exchange company, announced it has decided to move its registration from Malta to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; effective February, 18th, 2021.

As such, the company is withdrawing its application for the Malta Class 4 VFA Services Licence, and is thereby ceasing the provision of VFA services in or from Malta under Article 62 of the Virtual Financial Assets Act.

In connection with these changes, the CoinDeal team is reminding its users that the exchange will be run by a new company, and all user data and accounts will be moved to the newly established corporation:

Company Registration Number: 753 LLC 2020

Company Name: CDSV LLC

Registered Office: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Changes