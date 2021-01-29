News

Crypto Exchange CoinDeal Moving From Malta To Saint Vincent

January 29, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

(PR) – CoinDeal, a bitcoin and crypto exchange company, announced it has decided to move its registration from Malta to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; effective February, 18th, 2021.

As such, the company is withdrawing its application for the Malta Class 4 VFA Services Licence, and is thereby ceasing the provision of VFA services in or from Malta under Article 62 of the Virtual Financial Assets Act.

In connection with these changes, the CoinDeal team is reminding its users that the exchange will be run by a new company, and all user data and accounts will be moved to the newly established corporation:

  • Company Registration Number: 753 LLC 2020
  • Company Name: CDSV LLC
  • Registered Office: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Changes

  • After February 18th, 2021, user accounts on the current platform will be closed
  • Users will have to withdraw all their funds and cryptocurrencies
  • After 10 days from an account being closed; remaining funds will be moved to a negatively interest-bearing deposit account

Recommended For You

URGENT NOTICE FOR FARMERS AND TRADERS

Commemoration Of The 50th year Of The Death Of Capt Hugh Mulzac

BVI stands ready to assist Vincentians as volcanic activity continues

Police Will Enforce The Law On The Wilful Spread Of Infectious Diseases

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.