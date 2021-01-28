Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

Venezuela hands Note of Protest to Guyana over false accusations about vessels intercepted in jurisdictional waters

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, handed on Tuesday a Note of Protest to the Chargé d’Affaires of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Robert McKenzie, rejecting the defamation and false accusations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation about the non-authorized incursion of Guyanese fishing vessels illegally operating in Venezuela’s jurisdictional waters and the detention of their crew members by the Bolivarian National Navy.

In this regard, the Venezuelan foreign minister held a video conference on Monday, January 25, with his Guyanese counterpart, Hugh Todd, to defend the Bolivarian National Navy’s legitimate patrolling/guarding operations in the waters where the two Guyanese vessels, “Nady Nayera” and Sea Wolf,” were intercepted.

Executive Vice-president heads coordination meeting ahead of UN Special Rapporteur’s visit to Venezuela

Venezuela’s Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez headed an important coordination meeting ahead of the visit the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, will pay from February 1 to 12.

The Venezuelan Government will present official information on the social, economic impact of unilateral coercive measures – imposed by foreign governments against Venezuela – that contravene international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Maduro Invites International Organizations to Witness Elections

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro invited the European Union on Monday to observe the governor’s elections in 2021.

During a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the President reiterated that all international organizations are invited to witness Venezuelan democracy. Maduro foresees a victory of his party PSUV after progressive forces regained the parliament’s majority from the opposition on December 6, 2020.

“Venezuela is stronger from the constitutional point of view and from the point of view of its institutions, which are increasingly better structured. However, we cannot get tired or give up; we must keep ourselves in a permanent struggle for the sovereign defense of the Homeland.”

Venezuelan Legislature Installs Essequibo Defense Commission

The Venezuelan National Assembly installed this Monday the Special Commission for the Defense of Essequibo Guyana and Territorial Sovereignty, Deputy Hermann Escarrá, announced in a press conference. Escarrrá indicated that “Venezuela is not willing to lose one more millimeter of its territory, that is not going to happen. All our efforts are directed so that our Essequibo territory is respected.”

The Special Commission for the Defense of the Territory of the Essequibo Guyana of the National Assembly will develop in the consolidation of the rights and in the recommendations to be made to national and international organizations, indicated the parliamentarian.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza holds meeting with international social movements, assesses response to pandemic

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting with members of Brazil’s Landless Workers’ Movement (MST in Portuguese) and the International People’s Assembly to strengthen Venezuela’s cooperation with the people of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, they assessed the global sanitary crisis and the solidarity-based response of international social movements to face coronavirus.

Venezuela decries another terrorist attack to its oil industry

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro denounced a terrorist attack aimed at disrupting gas supplies in the northern department of Anzoategui. Maduro informed that the sabotage was carried out by unknown individuals in a gas pipeline section of the Anaco-Jose Industrial Complex.

The terrorist attack caused a massive fire controlled by the pipeline’s workers, who managed to close the valves to prevent the leak. Although no human deaths were reported, two people were injured with minor burns treated at Jose Complex’s Industrial Clinic.

Venezuela Will Send Oxygen to Manaus Every Seven Days

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced on Friday that his country will send oxygen tanks to Brazilian city Manaus every week. “We are establishing an agreement so that 80,000 more kilos, five gondolas, can arrive every seven days in Manaus (Brazil),” Arreaza said during a televised interview.

“Being able to save a life thanks to that oxygen and alleviating such a complex situation is what characterizes solidarity when it is true and that is the job,” the official remarked. Manaus, in the Amazon state, suffers a sanitary collapse and a critical lack of oxygen. Also, it has been one of the worse-hit Latin American cities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Venezuela Denounces Large-Scale Corruption Scheme Led by Guaido

The President of Venezuela’s National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez revealed on Saturday a large-scale corruption scheme led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó in compliance with Paraguayan authorities to steal Venezuela’s assets.

“The Government of Paraguay owes $360,000,000 to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The commission that was to be shared between Guaidó and the Paraguayans was $26,000,000 do you know how many vaccines could be bought with that?”, Rodríguez denounced.